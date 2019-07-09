A 2018 Callisburg High School graduate drowned in Lake Texoma “pretty close” to the Cooke County line over the Independence Day weekend, Cooke County Game Warden Stormy McCuistion said.
The man, whose identity was not available as of press time, was not wearing a life jacket when he fell off a kayak in Grayson County on Friday, July 5, McCuistion said.
His body was recovered by the game warden dive team Sunday, July 7, near where he drowned north of Rock Creek near Sheppard Air Force Base.
Holiday weekend patrol on area lakes was from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.
McCuistion said there were no drownings in Cooke County, but three others were reported on Lake Lavon, Grapevine Lake and Possum Kingdom Lake.
Ray Roberts Lake was McCuistion’s assigned patrol area.
“It was fairly uneventful,” he said.
Over the course of the Fourth of July enforcement period, McCuistion issued 11 warnings and eight citations ranging from minor in consumption to possession of drug paraphernalia to water safety, he said.
McCuistion said he also worked one assault Thursday, July 4, on the swim beach at the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park. He said there were no injuries and no arrests in connection with the assault.
Springtime rain has kept the Isle Du Bois swim beach as well as boat ramps in Denton and Grayson counties closed, which McCuistion believes contributed to fewer people celebrating America’s birthday on the lake.
“The storms on Saturday kept the crowds down also,” he said.
