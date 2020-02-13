Three positions are up for election on the Callisburg City Council, city Secretary Marlye Howe said Thursday, Feb. 13.
Applications are due Friday, Feb. 14, but City Hall, 59 Campbell St., was not expected to be open to accept applications. City Hall is usually closed on Friday. However, some area municipalities adjust their hours to accept day-of applications from hopefuls.
Howe said two-year terms for seats currently held by Danny Powell, Cory Huddleston and Keith Morrow are up in May.
A city representative said Thursday that anyone interested in running can still apply. Hopefuls just need to fill out an application for a place on the ballot by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website at https://tinyurl.com/rt4mhoj. The application needs to be printed out and mailed to City Hall with today’s postmark.
The May 2 election will cover nonpartisan positions at municipalities, school districts and special taxing districts. It takes place separately from the Republican and Democratic party primaries.
Positions are up in Gainesville, Lindsay, Muenster, Oak Ridge, Road Runner and Valley View. There are also positions up in the Gainesville and Muenster hospital districts and school districts in Gainesville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Muenster and Valley View.
Write-in candidate applications are accepted in all races until Tuesday, Feb. 18. A declaration of write-in candidacy must be filled out and returned to the respective entity by the deadline. That form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/qvyt2ab.
