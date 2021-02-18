The following was issued Thursday morning, Feb. 18, by the city of Callisburg:
CONSERVE WATER NOTICE
Callisburg Water is requesting all customers conserve water until power is completely restored in our area.
Crews are working around the clock to fill storage tanks as quickly as possible before losing power. Conserving water will allow storage tanks to fill faster and restore pressure back to normal.
Please limit usage by avoiding showers, baths, washing dishes, and flushing toilets.
It is recommend that people continue to leave faucets dripping to prevent frozen pipes which could cause pipe breaks. Callisburg Water recommends that you collect the dripping water for other uses.
