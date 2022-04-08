The Callisburg Bond PAC will host meetings on the school bond issue on the May 7 ballot. The first is April 13 at Callisburg High School starting at 6:30 p.m. The second is set for April 21 at Lake Kiowa Lodge at 6:30 p.m.
The group will present information concerning the purpose of the bonds, the cost of the bond and the tax increase that will be needed to pay for the bonds. An explanation for each of the three bonds will be discussed.
