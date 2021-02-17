The following information was posted to the city of Callisburg's Facebook page early afternoon Wednesday, Feb. 17:
As water service is restored customers may see a discoloration in their water. This is due to sediment that is built up in the lines that has been released due to the decrease pressure during the outage. We are aware of this and once water and power is completely restored we will begin flushing the lines. Again, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this.
