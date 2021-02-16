The following message was posted by the city of Callisburg shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday:
We do not know what the coming days hold so we are asking customers to gather and store water in preparation for a long term outage. We appreciate everyone’s patience through this. Our crews are working around the clock to restore service when there is an outage.
Please check on your neighbors and pass information along to those who do not have Facebook. Together we will get through this!
