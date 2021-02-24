Callisburg municipal water operations are back to normal, according to city Secretary Marlye Howe, who's also head of the city's water system.
A boil notice for the city had been in effect Feb. 17-23 after power outages and extreme cold froze wells in the system, but when the notice was lifted Tuesday, Feb. 23, officials had asked residents to conserve water for 24 hours while the tanks refilled and the system was repressurized.
Howe said Wednesday that "Callisburg Water is back to normal operation."
