Home Hospice of Cooke County recently announced that registration for the fall session of Camp Dragonfly is open.
The program is for children ages 8-12 who have suffered the loss of a loved one. According to a recent press release, all camp activities are designed to help children heal and live successfully after loss. During the weekend, campers get to participate in art activities, games, nature hikes, discussions, and a campfire with s’mores.
The upcoming camp session will take place Oct. 18-20 at All Saints Camp on Lake Texoma, 418 Station Way in Pottsboro. The cost for the weekend is $25 per camper. To learn more or to apply, contact Nancy Jackson at 903-868-9315 or nancy.jackson@homehospice.org.
