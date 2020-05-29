Up to half the campsites at the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park in southeastern Cooke County may be reserved for overnight camping under state guidelines announced this week, park Superintendent Greg Waller said Friday, May 29.
The state park began accepting new camping reservations Wednesday, May 27, Waller said. After shutting down camping due to the coronavirus pandemic, the park had begun allowing campers with prior reservations to go ahead and The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Tuesday that reservations would be permitted for arrivals from June 1 through Sept. 7.
TPWD noted that limits could be in place at various parks in the interest of safety. Waller said Johnson Branch’s capacity limit could be changed depending how the situation surrounding the pandemic develops in this area.
He said he thinks capping camping at 50% should allow the park to leave space for social distancing and keep up its cleaning without further limiting the park’s current day use capacity. But, he said, “if we feel we can increase the number, we’ll increase the number.”
Campsite capacity will be added on top of the park’s day use capacity, Waller confirmed. The state park system’s website shows that all told, Johnson Branch has 104 campsites with electricity and 70 primitive camping sites.
Visitor capacity at the Johnson Branch unit has been limited to 162 vehicles a day due to the pandemic since early this month. Waller confirmed Friday that limit has not changed.
Visitors for either day use or overnight camping still need to reserve passes in advance through the state parks reservation system. Parks are still urging visitors to take other safety precautions, like staying 6 feet from people not in your own household, using hand sanitizer, limiting the size of social gatherings and wearing face coverings.
Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900. Annual state park pass holders will have their fees waived during the reservation process, a TPWD spokeswoman previously said.
For other updates, check the park’s Facebook page or call the park office at 940-637-2294. Johnson Branch State Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
