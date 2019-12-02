Can’t hold it back anymore: Butterfield Stage youth to perform ‘Frozen Jr.’

Be prepared to get frozen this winter as Butterfield Stage Players in Gainesville transports spectators to the magical land of Arendelle.
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings to life Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the rest of the characters from the modern Disney tale. The show features all the songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands on the relationship between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Directed by Butterfield Stage Youth Director Shannon Rivoire, “Frozen Jr.” will feature a cast and crew of over 35 kids and more than 100 different costumes.
“On average, most of the kids change three times,” Rivoire said in a press release. “Some of the kids have as many as five changes. It’s definitely one of the most costume-heavy shows we’ve ever done, but that’s the thing about doing a Disney musical; you can’t just throw anything up on that stage, because the kids who come to see the show will definitely know and one thing we don’t want to do is let down the kids!”
Rivoire added adults will get a lot out of the show, too.
“Not only is this a beautiful story with two incredibly strong female leads, it’s also a moving testament to the power of family,” she said. “It’s being told by some incredibly talented kids, moreso when you consider their ages. It’s so uplifting to see kids using their talents in a positive way.”
The Buttefield Youth show cast includes Shea Hook, Emma Stevens, Addison Stevens, Kate Stubbs, Ava Hillis, Rhoslyn Meyer, Brady Tyler, Eleanor Hartman, Emery Tarrant, Nathan Tyler, Tom Huston, Kaili Gaston, Emma Bayer, Casper Norwood, Isabel Walters, Brody Parkhill, Joie Kintz, Su Harris, Lexi Hawkins, Caroline Kelley, Addy King, Elizabeth King, Ellie Stubbs, Della Walterschied, Eleanour Neu, Claire Warren, Rory Dulock, Marley Church, Eden Dulock, Emory Hearell, Keeley King, Lyra Mason, Sophie Townley and Sam Warren with Maya Dulock, Corigan Etter, Ethan Biesecker and Drake Landrum.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with more shows at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 12, 13 and 14. Matinee performances will be 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, as well.
All performances will take place at Butterfield Stage, 201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville, and tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for ages 10 and under.
For more information or to reserve tickets to performances, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or call the box office at 940-665-1284.
