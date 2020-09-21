The League of Women Voters of Cooke County will sponsor a candidate forum on the radio 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, live on KGAF Radio, FM 92.3 and AM 1580.
No audience will be present in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The broadcast will cover both state and federal legislative positions.
Texas State Senate District 30 Republicans Chris Watts, Andy Hopper, Craig Carter and State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, as well as Democrat Jacob Minter, are confirmed to participate, according to information the local league chapter provided Monday, Sept. 21. Republican candidate Shelly Luther was unconfirmed as of Monday.
Pat Ledbetter, a Democrat, and Springer, the Republican incumbent, will participate as the candidates for Texas State House District 68, too.
U.S. Representative District 13 candidates Gus Trujillo, a Democrat, and Jack Westbrook, a Libertarian, will be part of the broadcast. Republican candidate Ronny Jackson was unable to participate, according to the league.
Cooke County’s league is a chapter of the League of Women Voters of Texas, a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. Membership is open to ages 16 and up.
