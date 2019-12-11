The filing period to have a spot on the March 2020 primary ballot has ended and county party leaders have announced those seeking office.
At the local level, 30 Republicans and eight Democrats filed with their respective parties by the 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 deadline, officials said.
All contested races are within the Cooke County Republican Party. Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus told the Register he filed for reelection and is running unopposed. In addition, seven people signed up to be precinct chairs, Angus said.
A news release sent out this week by the county Republican Party states that all incumbents filed for reelection with the exception of Precinct 1 Constable Chris Watson and Precinct 2 Constable Russ Harper. The constables decided not to run again.
Attorney Kyle Kemp is challenging incumbent Janelle Haverkamp for the 235th District judge position. Retired law enforcement officer Ray Sappington will be facing off with incumbent Terry Gilbert in the sheriff’s race.
Precinct 1 County Commissioner Gary Hollowell drew two opponents — Horace Jeffcoat Jr. and Dwayne Arterbury.
Precinct 3 County Commissioner John Klement is also being challenged. Adam Arndt is seeking his title.
Only one constable seat is contested. Darla Barr and Mark Westbrook are vying for the precinct 1 constable post. Chuck Owen is seeking the precinct 2 constable seat.
District Attorney John Warren, County Attorney Ed Zielinski, County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr and Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara are running unopposed. McNamara said Wednesday, Dec. 11 that 14 people signed up to serve as precinct chairs.
According to Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs’ website, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 is the deadline for write-in candidates for county or precinct chair if authorized by the county executive committee.
McNamara said the Republican Party didn’t authorize write-in candidates for county or precinct chair. However, Angus said Wednesday that the Democratic Party did. He said applications can be sent or delivered to him at 408 Kiowa Drive W, Lake Kiowa, Texas 76240. Angus can also be reached at 940-736-5010.
He also said hopefuls can mail applications to the party’s secretary, Michelle Angus, at 1504 E. Broadway St., Gainesville, Texas 76240.
