The March primaries aren’t too far off and candidates are gearing up to participate in their first candidate forums of the season.
The first forum is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Callisburg Community Improvement Center, 92 McDaniel St.
The center is hosting candidates running for Precinct 1 commissioner, sheriff and district judge.
Kyle Kemp is challenging incumbent Janelle Haverkamp for the 235th District judge position.
Ray Sappington will be facing off with incumbent Terry Gilbert in the sheriff’s race.
Horace Jeffcoat Jr. and Dwayne Arterbury are vying for Precinct 1 County Commissioner Gary Hollowell’s spot. Hollowell is seeking reelection.
The candidates will be available for meet-and-greets from 6:30 to 6:55 p.m. and the forum will begin at 7 p.m.
Cooke County residents are encouraged to write down questions for the candidates and submit them to the forum moderator by 6:45 p.m., according to information provided by Brandy Hammond.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, the Cooke County Republican Women are slated to host Republican candidates for Congress in the CLC addition of First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St., a news release from the CCRW says.
U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, issued a statement Sept. 30, 2019, announcing his retirement.
Thornberry was first elected to represent the 13th House District in 1994 and won election to his 13th term in Congress in 2018 by a wide margin, according to a previous report in the Register.
Thornberry’s House district spans the Texas Panhandle and rural parts of North Texas as far east as the Cooke-Grayson county line.
Republican candidates seeking the open seat are Vance Neal Snider, Monique D. Worthy, Josh Winegarner, Chris Ekstrom, Elaine Hays, Jamie Culley, Richard Herman, Asusena Resendiz, Diane Elise Knowlton, Catherine Swear, Bradley Mark Neese, Ronny Lynn Jackson, Timothy Gassaway, Lee Erwin Harvey Sr. and Jason Foglesong.
Both forums are open to the public.
In addition to the races the forums are focused on next week, Adam Arendt is challenging Precinct 3 County Commissioner John Klement in the March primary.
Only one constable seat is contested. Darla Barr and Mark Westbrook are vying for the precinct 1 constable post. Chuck Owen is seeking the precinct 2 constable seat.
