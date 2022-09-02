First Christian Church (FCC) is hosting its second annual car show fundraiser Saturday to help children get warm coats for winter.
“This is a car show featuring classic and modern cars. The car show is benefitting Coats for Kids,” explained Pam Morrow, one of the lead organizers for the event. “This is where 100% of the proceeds go towards purchasing coats and giving them to children in Gainesville who need them. We chose a date, usually during the fall, to allow kids to come and choose a coat at our church.”
This event was one of the youth in the church wanting to come up with a way for FCC to help the community.
“The inspiration for this event was the brain child of one of our youths, Shelby Terry, at the church,” said Morrow. “Last year's show benefitted a different organization. It was a mutual decision to name Coats for Kids the beneficiary this year. It is one of our church's main fundraisers.”
A few changes have been made to the event since last year to make it bigger and better.
“First, we made more categories for trophies,” explained Morrow. “We included a silent auction: items for this are donated by local businesses in and around Gainesville, a raffle for a 65" smart TV, 50/50, where we sell tickets an the winner gets half of the money and the other half goes to the church, and food. We also have ‘Stuff the Bug’ which is a VW that you put money in.”
Morrow and her husband were asked to help with the event due to their knowledge and enthusiasm for cars.
“My husband [Rory Roberts] and I are car enthusiasts. We have attended many car shows in and out of state,” said Morrow. “My husband and 3 co-owners own Riley Performance and Restoration in Gainesville. This is a shop that builds custom cars. I believe this is why the church felt we were the best fit to host this car show.”
In addition to everything else the couple is doing to help get the event together, the trophies for the event were custom made by Morrow’s husband: Rory Roberts.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., participant judging will be from noon to 2 p.m. and awards will be distributed at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.