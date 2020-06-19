For 15 years, Court Appointed Special Advocates of North Texas has held its fundraiser Cowboys for CASA, but this year’s event had to be canceled, according to Executive Director Vicki Robertson.
Despite CASA’s need for funding, Robertson said the decision to cancel a big part of its budget wasn’t made lightly.
“It was the right thing to do,” Robertson said. “We’ve been in operation for 20 years now and there have been a lot of people that have been with us much of that time and it didn’t seem right to ask our friends to ask them for money when so many of them are struggling.”
Robertson said the board had a long debate about the cancellation.
“Cowboys for CASA is about 20% of our budget,” Robertson said. “We can’t forgo forever, but we just felt like it was the right thing to do. We’ve already laid off one person and there’s a possibility that may not be the only person. Those of us that are left are taking on more responsibilities. We didn’t have much fat in our budget anyways, but we’ve tightened our belt until it hurts.”
CASA of North Texas volunteer advocates serve as the voice of abused and neglected children while their cases work through the courts. Last year, around 200 kids were served by CASA.
Many of the people that contribute money to the nonprofit are considered friends, according to Robertson, so she didn’t want to make things any harder for them as they dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We didn’t want to have to ask them to sacrifice,” Robertson said. “We care so much about them as well. We just couldn’t ask much more. That’s the discussion we had at the board level. They are as much a part of this work… as the staff are and we don’t want to hurt the team.”
Another reason for canceling the fundraiser was the social-distancing concerns.
There were already more than 200 tickets sold to the event and it was supposed to be at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., but Robertson and the board didn’t feel as if the event could take place safely.
“The other thing we felt about social distancing is we usually sell out and to be able to socially distance that event would have been pretty difficult,” Robertson said. “That was another factor in the decision. We weren’t 100% sure that we were able to have events with that many people. We weren’t sure people would be comfortable being around everyone.”
CASA already had to cancel its Gypsy Cotillion in March. That has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Gainesville Civic Center with the disco band LeFreak performing.
Robertson said much thought went into the timing of that event.
“There were only a few dates that were available and we were trying to get it far out enough that it was safe, but not too far out that there may be another uptick,” Robertson said. “It’s a delicate balance. Nobody has a crystal ball, but we hope it’s ready in September. By September, we think people are going to be ready for some fun.”
Robertson said even though money is tight, CASA will continue to provide all it can for children in need.
“We’ve had to cut back staff, but that won’t stop the core work,” Robertson said. “We’re going to be here for the children. Our staff is going to be here and the volunteers are going to be there for them.”
While the fundraiser won’t be able to provide funds for CASA, Robertson said they deeply appreciate all the generosity Cooke County has show for the past 20 years.
“It’s because of people that supported us and the volunteers that we are able to do this,” Robertson said. “Our goal in this is showing that gratitude, is trying not to be a burden when some of those people are struggling.”
To donate, visit www.casant.org or send a check to CASA of North Texas, 315 E. California St., Gainesville, TX 76240.
