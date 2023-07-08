Things are coming together for the annual Cowboys for CASA event next weekend.
The annual dinner and auction is sold out. However, organizers are still looking for donations for both the auction.
“It is out biggest fundraiser every year,” said Dora Erwin. “We have dinner, with both live and silent auctions followed by a dance with Doug Martin and the Rustlers.”
The event will take place July 14 at 6 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center. CASA is accepting auction items through Tuesday, July 11.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The program pairs volunteers with kids going through the legal system to make sure their needs are met.
“We are appointed by the judge to accompany children through the court system and the foster care system,” said Erwin. “They get to know that child and talk with that child’s teacher and their parents and their foster parents and attorneys, and they’re just the adult in the situation to represent the child and help them to figure out what is the best interest of this child and what needs to happen to help this child succeed.”
More information on how to become a volunteer is available at casant.org, or people can call the CASA office at (940) 665-2244.
