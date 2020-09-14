More than half of Cooke County’s active coronavirus cases are concentrated in Gainesville, according to data released this weekend.
All told, there were 41 active cases in Cooke County residents through Friday, Sept. 11, according to a tally county officials released Saturday, Sept. 12. Of those, 23 were Gainesville residents. Three are from Lindsay, one is from Muenster and the other 14 live in unincorporated areas of the county.
Six fatalities were previously reported. A total of 368 cases have been recorded among Cooke County residents, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
At least two Cooke County schools have reported lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus among their populations.
Someone at Muenster High School was confirmed to have the coronavirus Thursday, Sept. 10, Muenster Independent School District announced Friday. The district did not say whether the person was a staff member or a student or whether anyone else was told to quarantine as a result of close contact with the person, who was last on campus Sept. 8, according to a press release from the district.
Gainesville Independent School District has nine active cases among its student body and another eight among staff and administration, according to GISD’s COVID-19 Active Case Dashboard. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
Twelve GISD staff members and 156 students, including the high school varsity and junior varsity football teams, are quarantined either because they have been confirmed to have the coronavirus or were in close contact with someone who was, dashboard data indicate as of Monday afternoon, Sept. 14.
Valley View Independent School District announced Sept. 3 that one of its high school students had received a positive lab test for the coronavirus but had not been on campus in the 48 hours before symptoms started.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
As of press time Monday, there were 6,545,948 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 194,367 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 682,242 reported cases and 14,405 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
As of Monday, a mask mandate remained in effect for Cooke County.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order just before the Fourth of July mandating the use of face coverings in most settings where social distancing cannot be maintained. Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said last month if the county’s active case count does go below 20, he could file an attestation to have the county exempted from the state mandate.
Brinkley said if he did file for an exemption from the mask mandate, the mandate would still go back into effect if the county’s active cases rose above 20 again.
