Rise n Shine Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities - Northwest Campus recently hosted the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Rise & Shine event. Chamber members learned about the organization, including that their services are reserved for Catholics only. The organization is primarily dedicated to ending the cycles of poverty found across Texas and the U.S. To learn more, call 817-534-0814 or visit catholiccharitiesfortworth.org/northwest-campus/.

