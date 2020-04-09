Cooke County Republican Women have once again funded two $500 scholarships at North Central Texas College for the fall 2020 semester.
Interested full or part-time students must apply through the NCTC Foundation by April 15. Scholarship information is on the NCTC Foundation website, www.nctc.edu/external-affairs/scholarships/index.html.
The Cooke County Republican Women’s Pat Peale Memorial Scholarship criteria includes that the applicant must be a Republican woman (membership in the club is not required); be a resident of Cooke County; submit a resume including Republican and community involvement; and be a full-time or part-time student.
The scholarships are being offered using profits from the club’s 2018 Live Large event honoring the late Pat Peale, a leader and mentor in the Republican Party and CCRW.
Membership in CCRW is open to any woman at least 18 years old who believes in the ideals and goals of the Republican Party, is a citizen of the United States and is a registered voter. Annual dues are $35 which includes membership in the local club, the Texas Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. Men are welcome to join as associate members for $15 annually.
Information about upcoming programs and meetings is on the CCRW Facebook page and at www.cookegop.com/ccrw.
