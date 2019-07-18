Cooke County Republican Women recently announced the selection of two recipients for the 2019 Cooke County Republican Women Pat Peale Memorial Scholarships.
The recipients are Kristen Samek of Valley View and Summer Skaggs of Gainesville. They were selected from 12 applicants for the two $500 scholarships and they plan to attend North Central Texas College in the fall. The scholarships honor the late Pat Peale, volunteer, leader and mentor of the Republican Party and Republican Women’s club in Cooke County.
Samek is the daughter of Ellen and Gary Samek. She graduated from Live Oak Academy Home School in April. She plans to earn a cosmetology license and follow that with degrees in history and fashion to become a historical reenactor.
Skaggs is the daughter of Lanita and Marty Espinosa and is a June graduate of Gainesville High School. She intends to pursue a degree in education at NCTC and University of North Texas, with the goal of becoming a middle school math teacher.
“What really stood out about these two students is their dedication to excelling in school and serving their communities,” Scholarship Committee Chair Marci Gilbert said in a press release. Members Judy Nehib and Winna Hankins also served on the selection committee.
For more information, visit www.cookegop.com/ccrw or the Cooke County Republican Women Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.