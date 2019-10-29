The next meeting of Cooke County Republican Women will feature Alice Gruber, a Lindsay attorney, who will present “U.S. Immigration Law 101: The basic framework, history and the complicated processes.”
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995, representing a range of clients including publicly traded corporations, small businesses and individuals. She has helped foreign nationals with obtaining nonimmigrant status, legal permanent residence, family-based visas, U.S. citizenship and other immigration-related issues.
During the first 10 years of her career, she worked for a large immigration law firm, then started her own practice in 2006.
In 1994, Gruber earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence at Texas Tech University and was admitted to the State Bar of Texas. She previously earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Baylor University. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and is president of the League of Women Voters of Cooke County.
The presentation is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Kerri Kingsbery, vice president of programs, at 214-681-9916. Info is also on CCRW’s Facebook page and cookegop.com/ccrw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.