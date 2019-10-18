Authorities say a motorcyclist carrying drugs reached speeds above 100 mph as he tried to outrun a Cooke County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon.
Cooke County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brian Durden saw a Suzuki motorcycle lacked a rear license plate when it turned onto Farm-to-Market Road 922 at about 3 p.m. Oct. 17, according to information from the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly afterward Durden saw the motorcycle fail to stop at several stop signs along the frontage road of I-35, the CCSO described in a post on its Facebook page. When the deputy tried to pull the motorcycle over, the Suzuki instead sped up and started passing vehicles in a no-passing zone, the post indicated.
The motorcycle reached speeds above 100 mph before crashing near Hemming Road, according to the CCSO.
The driver, who police identified as 33-year-old Ronnie Luke Matthews of Decatur, was taken into custody after he crashed, the CCSO indicated.
Authorities say he was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and Lidocaine as well as a Hi-Point handgun. Matthews is a convicted felon, according to the CCSO.
Deputies seized the motorcycle, which had been spray-painted black, for further investigation. Its model and whether it had been stolen weren’t known as of Friday, Oct. 18, CCSO Records Clerk Patricia Taylor said.
Matthews was booked into the Cooke County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than two ounces, according to jail records. He remained in jail Friday.
Taylor said bond had not yet been set for him as of Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.