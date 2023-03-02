A Cooke County man faces multiple drug charges after a Thursday search of a home near Muenster.
Darrell Ray Brackeen, 52, was served with a search warrant early Thursday by Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies and federal investigators. He was subsequently arrested on the charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and GHB).
“The initial search warrant was based upon information received involving internet crimes against children,” stated Sheriff Ray Sappington in a press release. “Additional charges are expected.”
Brackeen is being held in the Cooke County Jail. No bail had been set as of Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.