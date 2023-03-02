CCSO logo

A Cooke County man faces multiple drug charges after a Thursday search of a home near Muenster.

Darrell Ray Brackeen, 52, was served with a search warrant early Thursday by Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies and federal investigators. He was subsequently arrested on the charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and GHB).

“The initial search warrant was based upon information received involving internet crimes against children,” stated Sheriff Ray Sappington in a press release. “Additional charges are expected.”

Brackeen is being held in the Cooke County Jail. No bail had been set as of Thursday night.

