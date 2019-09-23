UPDATE 7:40 p.m.:
The Cooke County Sheriff's Office indicated on its Facebook page that one of the girls, Emily Hunter, has been located.
ORIGINAL:
The Cooke County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate four girls that are believed to be missing and at high risk.
Emily Hunter, a white 16-year-old girl; Maria Aguilar, a Latina 13-year-old girl; Sofia Aguilar, a Latina 16-year-old girl; and Karen Guerrero, a Latinoa 16-year-old girl, are believed to be in the Oklahoma area along I-35 but could be traveling to Dallas.
The girls may be traveling in a black 2007 Dodge Caliber displaying Texas license plates HRP-4015, according to a flyer issued Monday afternoon by the sheriff's office. The plates do not match the vehicle, the flyer indicated.
The juveniles have been listed as runaways and a BOLO has been issued for them and the vehicle, according to the flyer.
They may be in the company of an 26-year-old Latino woman, Marlene Falcon-Nieves, or an unknown male named Tony.
Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts is encouraged to call Sgt. Joseph Shires at 940-668-3237.
Editor's note: This version clarifies earlier information provided by CCSO regarding the license plates on the missing vehicle.
