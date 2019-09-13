An investigation into alleged child sex crimes is underway, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said this week.
Adam Ross Stogner, 32, was booked into the Cooke County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 4, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child/sexual contact after he was picked up on warrants for those charges at a residence on County Road 152, Gilbert said.
The home he was arrested at was not his, according to the sheriff. Stogner provided a Calera, Oklahoma address, he said.
Gilbert said the investigation began when Stogner’s girlfriend at the time reported to the CCSO that an 11-year-old girl was a victim of sexual abuse. The report was made within the last 30 days, he said.
The alleged offense occurred sometime in 2018 at a home on County Road 140, according to Gilbert.
As of Friday afternoon, Sept. 13, Stogner remained in custody on bonds totaling $150,000, jail records show.
