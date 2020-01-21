CCSO: 2 out of jail after $180K weed bust

Two men are out on bond after they were reportedly caught with thousands of dollars worth of marijuana, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said.
At 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit stopped a silver 2004 four-door Lincoln on North Grand Avenue at U.S. 82 while on routine patrol, according to a news release issued Tuesday, Jan. 21, by the sheriff.
Probable cause was obtained for a K-9 search. The release states the dog was deployed for “free air sniff” and alerted on the vehicle.
Deputies then searched the vehicle for contraband and found two large black plastic trash bags in the trunk of the Lincoln.
Law enforcement said one bag contained 10 packages of “a green leafy substance with the odor of marijuana” and the other bag contained nine packages of the same substance.
Gilbert told the Register a total of 20 pounds of marijuana was found. He said it was “high grade” and its street value is estimated at $180,000.
The average price for the “good stuff” is $20 per gram, according to Gilbert.
Deputies also found two cartridges containing liquid THC and $5,800 cash during the vehicle search, the release states.
Tetrahydro-cannabinol, more commonly known as THC, is a chemical compound in marijuana that allows users to get high.
Gilbert said the two grams of THC found had a value of $200.
Eriberto Rodriguez, 22, of Marietta, Oklahoma, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 50 pounds more than five pounds and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than one gram less than four grams. Both charges are third-degree felonies, according to Gilbert. Rodriguez’s bond totaled $25,000.
Jesiah D. Wade, 23, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with third-degree felony of possession of marijuana less than 50 pounds more than five pounds. His bond was set at $15,000.
Both men were released from the Cooke County Jail on Saturday, Jan. 18, according to jail records.
