Investigators with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office recently found more than 360 grams of drugs worth an estimated $13,460 while working to dismantle several drug rings in the county, Sheriff Terry Gilbert announced Friday afternoon, Aug. 2.
Last month, investigators seized approximately 118 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,800, about 206 grams of GHB (Gamma Hydroxybutyrate) liquid with an estimated street value of $1,030, roughly 26 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $520 and around 11 grams of Adderall with an estimated street value of $110, according to a news release from the sheriff. Digital scales and packaging materials were also found.
Gilbert’s release states investigators seized $2,500 and several vehicles, as well.
The following people were arrested in connection with the reported drug rings:
Dillon Keith Hughes, 27, of Callisburg, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than one gram and less than four grams.
Denise Jacqueline King, 33, of Gainesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Treva Sanders McCabe, a 60-year-old Gainesville resident, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Ashley Nicole Buckaloo, 32, of Gainesville, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calvin Dion Pipkin, a 48-year-old from the Woodbine area of eastern Cooke County, faces two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams, one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 more than four grams less than 400 grams and two counts of abandon/endangering a child.
Natalie Diane Gray, a 36-year old from the Woodbine area of eastern Cooke County, faces two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 more than four grams less than 400 grams and two counts of abandon/endangering a child.
David Anthony Lovato, a 32-year-old from the Woodbine area of eastern Cooke County, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams MTWB (motion to withdraw bond), possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, two counts of abandon/endangering a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Callie Lasha Stevenson, 27, of the Woodbine area of eastern Cooke County, was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and two counts of abandon/endangering a child.
Kaleb Aaron Winner, 18, of Sherman, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Kyle Lamar Wilson, a 41-year-old Muenster resident, faces charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams.
Ashley Nicole Waltrip, 34, of Muenster, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams.
Donald Ray Coleman III, a 38-year-old Muenster resident, faces a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams.
Renee Michelle Dittfurth, 30, of Muenster, was arrested on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams.
Buckaloo, Coleman, Dittfurth, Hughes, Lovato, Pipkin and Wilson were the only ones who remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to Gilbert.
Dawn Marie Allison, a 48-year-old Gainesville woman, was arrested in Sherman on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams. As of Friday, Allison remained in custody at the Grayson County Jail on a $20,000 surety bond, according to a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
In addition to making arrests and confiscating drugs, investigators found an 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy who lived inside one of the homes they were searching on County Road 296 near Woodbine.
Gilbert said the children were not injured and were later placed with a relative by Child Protective Services.
Law enforcement believes the drug rings — including those in the Muenster and Woodbine areas — had been distributing illegal narcotics in Cooke, Montague and Grayson counties.
It was unknown as of press time how many homes in Cooke County were part of the busts. However, Gilbert did say investigators dismantled the drug rings through targeted enforcement and execution of multiple search warrants signed by 235th District Court Judge Janelle Haverkamp.
“When I was elected sheriff in 2012, I made a pledge to curb the sale and use of illegal drugs in Cooke County whenever and wherever we could,” Gilbert said in an emailed statement to the Register. “The investigations and arrests made in July are the continuing effort of the sheriff’s office to honor that pledge. The pursuit of the criminals that continue to supply illegal drugs that endanger children and destroy families and individuals lives will remain a top priority of my office. The investigations will continue and more arrests are possible.”
The Cooke County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Health and Human Services, Montague County Sheriff’s Office, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, according to the news release.
