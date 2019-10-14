With less than a month left in the public portion of Cooke County United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, recipients of United Way funding in previous years say donations to the organization are crucial to keeping their efforts going.
United Way has reached 75% of its fundraising goal for the year, the Register reported Oct. 4.
The funding that Home Hospice of Cooke County receives from United Way helps defray the cost of the Camp Dragonfly program, a grief and loss program for children that takes place twice a year. Children are able to attend at no cost thanks to the allocated United Way funding. About 25-30% of attendees are Cooke County residents, according to Director of Community Development, Nancy Jackson.
Jackson did not disclose the amount of funding the agency receives, but she stated that United Way accounts for about 1% of Home Hospice’s annual budget.
The remainder of funding goes to indigent patients who are in need of hospice care.
“There are a lot of people who don’t have medicare, Medicaid or private insurance, but they still need health care,” Jackson said. “So we use those grant funds to ensure that those patients still get the same level of care as those with health care coverage.”
“We have a very good relationship with United Way. We’ve had a partnership with them for so long and have done things like attending their luncheons and kick off events, helping each other with fundraisers and a lot of times, we’ll receive donations in abundance that we share with United Way. So it’s a give and take, really,” Jackson said.
Jackson also stated that being a United Way agency does not guarantee funding each and every year.
“There are annual reviews and the committee is different every year,” she said. “They come and see the facility and make sure that it’s maintained. There’s a lot of questions, a lot of paperwork, a grant process that we go through online.
“The board is very supportive of us when we go through the grant review process,” Jackson continued. “They ask very good questions and it’s nice to know that they are doing a good job and putting the money where it needs to go in the community. A lot of people don’t know who has the need. In my opinion, allowing United Way to distribute those funds appropriately would be a very good thing to do. They can be assured that United Way has done a good job of vetting them, making sure that they are a viable organization to give to.”
