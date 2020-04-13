Cooke County United Way announced it’s distributing $300,000 to 18 local nonprofits this year as a result of its recent fundraising campaign.
Grant recipients focus on improving the area’s health, education and financial stability, CCUW indicated in a press release. Funding came from 270 donors, counting both business campaigns and individuals, who pledged more than $414,000 during the United Way campaign that wrapped up in December 2019.
A grand total of $414,344 was announced at the CCUW’s celebration in November. Donations through the end of the year added $3,000 to $5,000 to that figure, CCUW Executive Director Stephanie Melchert said.
Melchert noted the COVID-19 pandemic could impact how many remaining pledges are fulfilled, but the grants will go out regardless.
“It will be interesting to see what pledges do come in due to this COVID-19 and all the layoffs and furloughs that are happening in our community,” Melchert said. United Way leaders believe more than half the remaining funds will come through, she added, “and if not I am working very hard to make adjustments and/or writing emergency grants to fill in the loss.”
“Cooke County United Way will fulfill that $300,000 distributions to the local nonprofits no matter what,” Melchert emphasized.
Grant recipients were determined based on recommendations of more than 30 volunteers from across the county, according to CCUW, who reviewed applications, visited sites and spoke with agency representatives about their needs. The volunteer committee’s recommendations were reviewed and approved by the CCUW board of directors.
This year’s CCUW partner agencies have all previously received funding from CCUW, archived Register reports show.
They include Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center; the American Red Cross – Texoma Chapter; the Area Agency on Aging; Boy Scouts of America – Cooke County; the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County; Boys Baseball of Cooke County; CASA of North Texas; the Cooke County Jr. Livestock Show; DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Homebound); Girl Scouts of Cooke County; Home Hospice of Cooke County; Meals On Wheels of Cooke County; Muenster Youth Council; My Brother’s House men’s shelter in Muenster; Stanford House senior activity center; Camp Sweeney; TAPS (Texoma Area Paratransit System); and VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) food pantry.
