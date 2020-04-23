CCUW recognizes grant selection volunteers

Cooke County United Way recognized more than 30 community investment volunteers during National Volunteer Week this week.
The volunteers were key to CCUW’s grant appropriations this year, CCUW Executive Director Stephanie Melchert said. They reviewed agency grant applications, financials and agency operations; visited agencies’ sites; heard agency presentations; and determined allocation recommendations for the organization’s board of directors to approve. Recommendations got approved at the end of March.
Melchert estimated each volunteer put 30 to 50 hours into the task.
CCUW Community Investment Chairwoman Debbie Sharp praised the group’s dedication.
“In addition to a core group of veteran volunteers, this year’s process included many first-time members on our Community Investment Volunteer committee,” Sharp said. “While getting a new perspective on the needs in our community, I think each of them came away with a renewed appreciation of the work accomplished each year with Untied Way dollars. We can’t thank our volunteers enough for their time and thoughtfulness through the entire process.”
The committee recommended funding totaling $300,000 for 18 agencies working in Cooke County, the Register reported earlier this month. This year’s CCUW partner agencies have all previously received funding from CCUW.
Grant recipients focus on improving the area’s health, education and financial stability. Funding came from 270 donors, counting both business campaigns and individuals, who pledged more than $414,000 during the United Way campaign that wrapped up in December 2019.
National Volunteer Week concludes Saturday, April 25, and promotes volunteerism and appreciation for volunteers.
