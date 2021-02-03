Cooke County nonprofit organizations can now apply for funding through Cooke County United Way, the agency announced.
The local United Way's 2021 grant application period is open through Feb. 25, a CCUW press release indicates. The Cooke County United Way Allocation Committee will review applications and schedule agency tours and allocation interviews once applications are submitted.
CCUW grants are funded through donations to the agency's annual fundraising campaign as well as other contributions throughout the year. The agency has not announced the proceeds of its fall 2020 campaign. It was between directors after the departure of former Executive Director Stephanie Melchert on Nov. 13, 2020, until current Executive Director Andrea Grangruth started in the position Jan. 18.
An application is required annually for current partner agencies. The deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
In 2020, the allocation committee recommended funding totaling $300,000 for 18 agencies working in Cooke County, the Register reported at the time. Grant recipients focused on improving the area’s health, education and financial stability. Funding came from 270 donors, counting both business campaigns and individuals, who pledged more than $414,000 during the United Way campaign that wrapped up in December 2019.
Eligible organizations must operate or provide services within Cooke County. They must have federal and state nonprofit status and have been operating for at least three years. They must also demonstrate effective program performance and financial responsibility and accountability, according to the release.
Some services or programs are not eligible for CCUW funding. Services or programs that address a problem so complex and extensive that United Way resources will have little or no impact; tax-supported formal education; services that promote or support a specific religious persuasion or require, as a condition of receiving the service, that the client belongs to or actively participated in a specific religion or religious activity; and political services will not be considered for funding.
For more information, contact the Cooke County United Way at 940-665-1793 or info@cookeuw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.