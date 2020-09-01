If you get an email from the U.S. Census Bureau, hold off before you delete it — it may be legitimate.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it will begin emailing households in low-responding areas encouraging response to the 2020 census. Millions of emails will be sent initially, then grow in numbers to continue into September, a press release from the Chickasaw Nation noted.
The emails supplement a final campaign reminding people to respond to the 2020 census on their own as census takers begin going door-to-door asking households to respond to the census.
The messages alert households in low-response areas that time is running out and responding to the 2020 census is important for their communities. The email messages will invite people to respond online at 2020census.gov.
People who receive the email and have not already responded are asked to click on the link provided and complete the census online.
The emails will go to all households in census block groups with a response rate lower than 50%. That will include households who may have already responded.
In total, the census bureau expects to email more than 20 million households in low-responding areas, according to the release. The email messages will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov and give recipients the option to opt out of receiving future messages.
The census bureau is also considering sending text messages to areas that have low response. The bureau’s recent success with contacting households by email to participate in the Household Pulse Survey prompted the agency to add that method to support the 2020 census. Contacting by email is expected to help increase response rates and reduce the need for in-person follow-up. The census bureau is continuing to review the use of text messages and will make an announcement before using that method.
In addition to emailing households, the census bureau is increasing other outreach efforts during one last push to encourage everyone to respond to the census online, by phone or by mail.
The census bureau recently announced it has launched Mobile Questionnaire Assistance, a program that offers assistance with responding at locations such as grocery stores and pharmacies in low-responding areas.
Households have until Sept. 30 to respond to the 2020 census. However, census takers have begun following up with households that have not responded in some areas and will begin following up with households nationwide in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.