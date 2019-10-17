The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce estimates about 10,000 people visited downtown for Depot Day this past weekend, Oct. 12.
Describing the weekend as “one of our best turnouts yet for Depot Day,” chamber information showed more than 115 vehicles participated in the auto show and more than 70 vendors were set up for the festival.
The “Depot Day — After Dark” concert at the farmers market also drew record attendance, according to the chamber.
This year’s festival was a stark contrast to 2018, when inclement weather cut activities short. Last year, Depot Day was “pretty much rained out” by 1 p.m., the Register previously reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.