The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce (COC) and the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation (GEDC) gathered a group of small business owners and leaders for a communal ribbon cutting Wednesday, as part of a two-week celebration of the local economy.
At this inaugural event, businesses that do not have a set location got a chance to network and celebrate their success.
“We think that these businesses, all of you, are vital to this community,” said Jennifer Shumate, the executive director of the Gainesville Area COC. “You all are what make Gainesville so unique and such a great place to come and be, and this is just our little way to say thank you for being here partnering with us on so much and just having your business here.”
Promotions
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of events as part of small business week and economic development week.
The first event, which is currently ongoing, is the #GoSeeGville campaign, where people are encouraged to go take a series of pictures around Gainesville and post them on social media for the chance at winning a gift basket worth over $500 full of prizes.
“It is the 10 most, what we voted on this year, Instagramable spots in Gainesville,” explained Shumate.
People are invited to visit these local places and snap a selfie. Then post the picture on Instagram or Facebook, tagging both the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Gainesville Economic Development Corp, as well as adding #GoSeeGville.
The event continues until the drawing Friday, May 13 at 3 p.m.
The locations are: Morton Museum of Cooke County, Cooke County Court House, Teague Company Store Sign (behind Gainesville Tile on the corner of N. Dixon and W. Elm), Leftwich Pocket Park (105 E. California St.), the State Theater and Marquee, the Santa Fe Train Depot, the Gainesville Farmer’s Market, downtown Gainesville (particularly California St.), the Frank Buck Zoo and Leonard Park.
“We will take any pictures taken in that area, whatever you like about it,” elaborated Shumate. “We went and took the example pictures for the event, and the whole thing took less than an hour, including driving… and they’re all such unique and fun places.”
Each photo posted online is one entry in the drawing.
Spring Fling
Saturday is also going to be busy for small market businesses in both Gainesville and Muenster, with Gainesville’s Spring Fling taking place at the Gainesville Farmers Market and Muenster’s Market Days on Main Street, both from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As part of Muenster’s Market Days, they are hosting a Mimosa Walk on Main from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For $20, you can get a punch card to take to each of the participating Main Street Stores to receive a mimosa.
Also, Monday, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. is Business and Brunch, a community networking event for people to get to know businesses in the community.
“It is a come-and-go event, said Jennifer Carpenter, the GEDC executive assistant. “Come and meet people in the community, some doing the same thing as you, some doing something different; just come out and network.”
Commented
