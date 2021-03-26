Vicki Robertson found out she'd received the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce's highest award the same way everyone else did — when she watched the chamber's virtual award ceremony midday Thursday, March 25, via Facebook Live video.
“It was humbling. Made me cry,” Robertson said by phone Friday, March 26. “It's quite an honor. I'm just thankful, I'm humbled that people think of me in that way. I appreciate them for doing that.”
Robertson was named the 2021 Legacy Award recipient by the chamber of commerce. She retired in December 2020 after 16 years as executive director of CASA of North Texas and a total of two decades with the agency. She was a case manager before taking the CASA helm.
“There's nothing that Vicki does where she doesn't commit a hundred percent,” Jack Jones said in a video tribute to Robertson. “A hundred percent is about all you can get of anything and Vicki is just that person. Her passion for what she does and how she treats people is incomparable. There is the respect that she deals with people and children.”
Jones is current advisory chair and former board president for CASA of North Texas.
“The personal sacrifices that Vicki's made, she'll never admit to them,” Jones said in the video tribute. “And that's what makes her special.”
Chamber board member Jamie Davis also praised Robertson's dedication as she announced the award.
“The number of lives she has touched is countless and she has been a vital element in the wellbeing of children in Cooke County,” Davis said.
Robertson thanked the chamber and those who nominated her for the honor.
“Of course nobody who's done anything to make our world better does it because they want to get an award,” Robertson said. “It's a very sweet thing when, as you've done those things, somebody thinks you've done a good job.”
The chamber's 99th annual meeting and awards banquet was converted to a virtual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video premiered at noon Thursday and had received more than 1,600 views by 11 a.m. Friday, according to statistics displayed on Facebook.
The chamber also announced recipients of its other annual awards. Janice Williams, a founder of Herkey's Champion Buyers Club, was named citizen of the year. The Patio Downtown was named the chamber's new member of the year, and Sarah's on the Square received the member of the year award. Both restaurants are located on the square in Gainesville.
David Fogle, a longtime volunteer with the Cooke County Fair Association, received the chairman's award.
David Fulton was recognized as past chairman of the chamber board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.