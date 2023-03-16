Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK. THE ROYSE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR JORDAN SANGBONG, BLACK, MALE, 2 YEARS OLD, 2 FEET 07 INCHES, 35 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR DADDY SANGBONG, 37 YEARS OLD, BLACK, MALE, 5 FEET 10 INCHES, 210 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES AND WEARING ALL BLACK CLOTHING, IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN ROYSE CITY, TX. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE ROYSE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 7 2 2 0 4 7 0 0 2. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS ROYSE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 2 1 4 5 8 5 9 7 6 6.