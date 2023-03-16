The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently honored two local businesses.
Chicken Express of Gainesville was Business of the Month for January. The family-owned business is located at 1108 N Grand Ave.
Hector Flores, owner of Modern Woodmen of America financial consultants, is the chamber’s Business of the Month for February. Flores’ office is located at 109 W. California St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-612-5130.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.