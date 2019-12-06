The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 6, announced winners of various awards for the lighted Christmas parade the chamber hosted Thursday.
Quasar Energy Services received the Mayor’s Cup for best overall entry. The Mayor’s Cup has been awarded to the best overall entry since 1999.
AZZ Surface Technologies was named the Best Business Float.
Refinery Road Veterinary Clinic had the Best Riding Club.
Best Band went to the Callisburg High School Band.
Best Car Club (car/motorcycle/ATVs) went to The Golf Cart Group.
Best Float was by St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Best Cheer Team went to Cheetah Cheer and Dance Co.
Chamber of commerce representatives visited the award recipients Friday to hand out prize certificates, Executive Director Morgan Tobias said.
More than 90 parade entries were received for the Dec. 5 festivities, the Register previously reported, making this year’s parade the largest in memory.
