Kona Ice of Cooke County recently rolled by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce office to do its official ribbon cutting. The business specializes in showing up at local event to sell snow cones and other treats. To book the truck for an event, email tnlbass@kona-ice.com or call 940-366-9616.

Photo by Tony Avila/Avila Art

