“It’s all going to be a change,” Cooke County resident Lana Bryant said Thursday, Feb. 27, while looking over proposed upgrades to I-35 during a Texas Department of Transportation public meeting in Valley View.
Around 180 people showed up to the state agency’s come-and-go style meeting Thursday at the Bob Andrew Agricultural Science Center, information provided by TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis shows.
The I-35 improvement project will span about 22 miles from Farm-to-Market Road 3002 to Merle Wolfe Road in Love County, Oklahoma, according to information presented at Thursday’s meeting.
The proposal includes realigning portions of the roadway, two new bridges over the Red River, removal of the northbound Red River bridge and converting the southbound Red River bridge to a frontage road.
In addition, TxDOT is proposing the removal of the O’Brien Street access to the southbound frontage road in Valley View. Information from TxDOT shows access at O’Brien Street and the I-35 frontage road will be closed. Residents will have access via Newton Street and Farm-to-Market Road 1307.
TxDOT is no longer looking to realign the BNSF rail line. Officials said because of that, the roadway improvements are proposed within the existing right-of-way within the Valley View area.
“This will affect us greatly,” said Valley View Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Adam Zimmerer while looking at maps of the proposed changes Thursday evening. “We expect this to be a daily occurrence in our lives when they start this.”
Zimmerer said the department covers roughly 13 miles of I-35 — from the county line to the 491 mile marker.
He said he came to the meeting to inform himself of what the agency might be facing.
“We expect our calls for service to increase,” Zimmerer said.
Bryant said she’s been following the I-35 project for a while. She said she lives out in the country and wanted to find out how hard it might be “to get on the highway to go to town.”
Bryant said one of the gravel roads she usually drives on is going to be one way now.
“I will have to go back south before I can go back north,” she said. “But it’s progress, whether we like it or not.”
TxDOT plans to widen I-35 from four lanes, two in each direction, to six lanes. The ultimate goal is to construct an eight-lane interstate, Lewis previously said.
The I-35 project will be broken up into phases and the first portion is scheduled for letting in February 2021.
Lewis said the first stretch of roadwork, which runs 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to one-fifth of a mile south of U.S. 82, is expected to cost $213 million.
Express your views on the project
Have a question or concern about the proposed I-35 project?
Call Stephanie Manry at the TxDOT Wichita Falls Office at 940-720-7733 or email MyProjectsWichitaFalls@txdot.gov by March 13 to be included in the official Open House Summary Report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.