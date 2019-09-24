North Texas Giving Day on Thursday, Sept. 19, generated more than $19,000 in donations for Geary Girls Ranch, a fledgling foster care community near Tioga, according to preliminary totals from the regional charity initiative.
Communities Foundation of Texas hosted the 11th annual fundraising push benefiting about 3,000 nonprofits in 20 counties in North Texas, including Cooke County. Donations this year totaled more than $50 million, surpassing last year’s $48 million total, a foundation press release indicated.
Five Cooke County organizations were involved — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County, the North Central Texas College Foundation, Camp Tonkawa Outdoor Learning Center Inc., Geary Girls Ranch and Muttley Farms.
Thirty-nine donations totaled $19,239 for Geary Girls Ranch, the North Texas Giving Day website showed after the day wrapped up.
That total “doesn’t include foundation grants that came in ... so we’re real close to $25,000, which was our goal,” Geary Girls Ranch President Susie Black Holamon said Friday, Sept. 20.
The foster care support organization aims to eventually build eight homes for foster families. The immediate goal for this year’s North Texas Giving Day was to finish funding construction of the first of those eight homes.
If all goes as planned, it could be finished as soon as late October or early November, Holamon said.
Preliminary results from North Texas Giving Day were posted at www.northtexasgivingday.org.
Nineteen donations for Camp Tonkawa totaled $2,061, preliminary totals showed.
Twelve donations totaling $1,034 were tallied for Muttley Farms. Nine donors contributed $358 to the North Central Texas College Foundation and four donors contributed $597 to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.
Preliminary totals included only donations made through the North Texas Giving Day website and did not include bonus or prize funds, according to the Communities Foundation of Texas press release.
