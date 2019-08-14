A 26-year-old man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the state line remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Ardmore Police Department Capt. Keith Ingle said the pursuit involving Gregory Michael Jones began shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
He said police responded to a reckless driver call for a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic.
A traffic stop was initiated on a blue Toyota Camry that Jones was driving for failing to maintain lane in the 800 block of Grand Ave NW, according to Ingle.
Ingle said Jones began to flee, which turned into a pursuit that reached 100 mph on I-35.
Once the chase reached Love County, Oklahoma, Ardmore police turned over their pursuit, he said.
Around 2 a.m., deputies with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Love County Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit on southbound I-35.
According to information provided by the CCSO, a deputy staged his vehicle south of the Oklahoma and Texas border near exit 503 in an attempt to deploy stop sticks.
When the Toyota got into range traveling approximately 40 mph, the deputy deployed the stop sticks, striking the front tire on the passenger’s side.
Law enforcement officials said the stop sticks then wrapped into the axle and the Toyota came to a stop about 50 yards from the deputy’s position.
There were no accidents or injuries related to the chase in Cooke County, Sheriff Terry Gilbert said.
CCSO assisted LCSO and the Marietta, Oklahoma Police Department with Jones’ arrest. He was taken to the county jail on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and on two active warrants.
Jones was wanted out of Collin County on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams and on a charge out of Denton County for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
There are possible charges pending out of Oklahoma, officials said.
Jones’ bonds total $15,500, according to county jail records.
Jones was born in Tennessee and provided a Frisco address, Gilbert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.