The Cooke County AgriLife Extension and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County are teaming up to ensure area kids in car seats are buckled up safely.
The Extension office will host a car seat checkup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Boys and Girls Clubs entrance, 315 N. Denton St. in Gainesville. At least three certified child passenger safety technicians will be on site to inspect people’s child safety seats and recommend how to use them.
Phyllis Griffin, a Cooke County Extension agent, said the Extension will have some car seats available, provided through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety Project.
“Ones that absolutely need a new car seat, there’s a limited number of free car seats that will be given away,” Griffin said.
Having the checkups under the large entrance awning at the Boys and Girls Clubs means the event can take place “even if it’s kind of misty or wet that morning,” Griffin said.
The car seat checkups take about 20 minutes apiece, Griffin said. “It’s very thorough — checking to see how they’re using the car seats now and checking to make sure they’re putting them in their car properly.”
When used correctly, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death in an accident by as much as 71%, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.
Parents will be asked to tell the technician their child’s height and weight, too. That’s so the technician can determine if the child is in the right size car seat or booster seat to comply with state passenger safety laws, Griffin said.
Texas law requires children under 8 years old to be in either a car seat or a booster seat, except if they’ve grown taller than 4 feet, 9 inches. Failure to properly restrain a child in a car can leave a driver with a traffic fine of up to $250, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.