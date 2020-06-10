Candidates for the Chickasaw Nation’s 2020 general elections were recently announced after the closure of the tribe’s election filing period June 3.
Pickens District Seat 2 incumbent legislator Connie Barker, Marietta, will face challenger Michael T. Watson, Ardmore, according to a press release from Election Secretary Rita Loder. Pickens District covers Love County, Oklahoma, just north of Gainesville.
Seat 3 of the Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court was also up for election this year, but incumbent Justice Cheri L. Cheri L. Bellefeuille-Gordon, Sulphur, was unchallenged.
The other three legislative seats up for election drew no challengers, as well. The candidates who did not receive a challenger will be elected by a one-vote margin. According to the release, the act of filing for office will be counted as an affirmative vote.
Registered Chickasaw voters will vote by mail ballots, with ballots being mailed to registered Chickasaw voters July 9. Ballots must be returned to the Chickasaw Nation Election Commission no later than 10:30 a.m. July 28. No hand-delivered ballots will be accepted, according to the release.
The Chickasaw Nation Election Commission will count ballots starting at 11 a.m. July 28 at the Chickasaw Community Center in Ada. Results of the elections are to be announced the same day, according to the release.
Voter registration closes July 7. For more information, contact Loder at 580-310-6475.
