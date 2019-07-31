Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder announced results of the July 30 general election this week.
Pickens District Seat 3 incumbent Linda Briggs, Marietta, Oklahoma, received 1,735 votes to defeat challenger Michael T. Watson of Ardmore, Oklahoma, who received 622 votes.
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby will remain in office for another four-year term.
Anoatubby and Lt. Governor-elect Chris Anoatubby were officially elected by a one-vote margin when no challengers had filed at the close of the election filing period June 5.
Supreme Court Seat 1 incumbent Mark Colbert, Ardmore, received no challengers and will retain his position.
Elected officials will take the oath of office Tuesday, Oct. 1.
