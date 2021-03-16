The Chickasaw Nation announced it’s offering COVID-19 vaccines to any Oklahoman through a satellite health clinic in Ardmore as well as other locations.
All Oklahomans are now eligible for a vaccination at any of the Chickasaw Nation vaccination locations, according to a press release. Educators and their families are also eligible and do not need to be Oklahoma residents.
Appointments may be scheduled online at covidvaccine.chickasaw.net for a vaccine at one of the Chickasaw Nation satellite health clinics in Ardmore, Purcell or Tishomingo, or at a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Ada.
Recipients must be age 18 or older for the Moderna vaccine, and 16 or older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Those who have recently had COVID-19 are encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as they recover, according to the release. There is no wait period unless the patient received treatment for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.
“The COVID-19 vaccine, when combined with responsible public health measures such as masking, responsible distancing, hand and surface hygiene, limitation of group size and contact duration, and effective air exchanges, can result in significant protection from COVID-19 infection, and serious illness and injury,” Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Health Dr. Charles Grim said in the release. “For this reason, it is important for everyone to get vaccinated so that we can obtain ‘herd immunity’ as quickly as possible.”
Those currently diagnosed with COVID-19 must complete quarantine or isolation before scheduling an appointment.
The Chickasaw Nation strongly encourages individuals who have received a first dose of vaccine with another health care organization to complete their second dose with the same organization.
The Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is available 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays at 580-272-1339 to assist patients 65 and older or those with no internet access. The call center is closed weekends and on Chickasaw Nation holidays.
