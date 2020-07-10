Choices to make: Election Day nears for GOP, Dem runoffs

Early voting for the Democratic and Republican party joint primary runoff election drew hundreds of absentee ballots mailed from Cooke County voters as the coronavirus pandemic forced adjustments in the county’s early voting procedures.
By end of the day Thursday, July 9, 831 voters had cast ballots early in person at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St., according to information provided by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison. Another 402 ballots had come back out of 608 that the county mailed out in response to absentee ballot applications, Harrison said.
There are 26,290 people registered to vote in Cooke County, according to information Harrison provided.
As of Thursday, the majority of voters who had cast ballots early in person were at least 65 years old, data from Harrison showed.
Friday, July 10, was the last day of early voting. The polls were still open as of press time Friday so final numbers were not available.
Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.
The early voting period was extended and safety measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone entering the county annex building had their temperature taken, hand sanitizer was available and voters were issued a stylus to sign the electronic poll book and make their selections on the county’s electronic ballot-marking devices.
On Election Day, Harrison is encouraging voters with symptoms associated with the coronavirus to consider voting curbside. Voters can call 940-768-9074 to let election judges know they’re parked at the polling location.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I think that the county is doing everything possible to ensure the safest possible polling locations,” Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said Friday. “They are making every possible option available to the voters to ensure they can safely vote. We have two very important races on the ballot and I hope that everyone takes the opportunity to go vote.”
The Republican runoff ballot features Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner facing off for the District 13 U.S. representative seat and Elizabeth Beach and Brian Walker vying for Second Court of Appeals District place 7 justice.
McNamara said the county GOP isn’t offering rides to the polls Tuesday and hasn’t decided yet about the November general election.
John Angus, chairman of the Cooke County Democratic Party, said his party won’t be offering rides Tuesday, either.
When Angus voted on the first day of early voting, “the polls weren’t crowded and the safety measures that our election administrator, Pam Harrison, put in place were well thought out and should be effective,” he said. “…If everyone wears a mask and remembers to adhere to social distancing the risks should be greatly reduced. The best safety measure would have been increased vote by mail.”
The Democratic Party ballot has three races to vote in. The Democratic runoff ballot features Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar running for U.S. senator; Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo for District 13 U.S. representative; and Chrysta Castaneda and Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo for railroad commissioner.
Voters who participated in the March primaries can only cast a ballot for the party they voted in then. Those who didn’t vote in the primaries can vote in either party’s runoff.
Don't forget your ID
Acceptable forms of photo ID are a Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, a United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or a U.S. passport.
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and provide a supporting form of identification.
Allowable supporting documentation are: a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; a certified domestic birth certificate; or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document.
If a voter meets those requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.
Voters can check their registration status on the secretary of state’s website at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
