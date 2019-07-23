The North Central Texas Chorale is planning to perform Handel’s “Messiah” this fall and is looking for new singers ahead of the performance.
The Gainesville-based community chorale will be using the Watkins-Shaw “Novello” edition and will perform selections suitable for Christmastime, according spokesman Phil Schenk.
Rehearsals begin Aug. 27 and take place 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the choir room at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of North Central Texas College, 1525 W. California St. in Gainesville.
No audition is necessary to join the chorale, but participants should have experience singing in choirs, according to Schenk, as well as the ability to read sheet music and sing on pitch.
Clint Kelley, junior high and high school choir director for Sacred Heart School in Muenster, continues as chorale director. Shirley Hatfield, organist-choirmaster of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Gainesville and accompanist for Sacred Heart school choirs, remains as the accompanist.
Although a majority of chorale members are from Gainesville, members in the past have also hailed from other towns including Lindsay, Pilot Point, Muenster, Saint Jo, Valley View and Whitesboro as well as farther-flung cities.
