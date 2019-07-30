Once again this year, North Texas Medical Center and Real Life Church are teaming up to host a Back to School Wellness event on Thursday.
Students may get a physical, school supplies, backpacks and basic haircuts, all free of charge. Backpacks and school supplies are available first come, first served. According to Kristy Rigsby, director of community outreach and development at NTMC, about 600 backpacks filled with school supplies will be available.
“We did around 500 backpacks last year and they were gone in about two hours,” Rigsby said.
Rigsby started the events to help families easily complete all the tasks associated with starting a new school year.
“It’s hard to get everything together and know what all students need. It was crazy trying to get all three of my kids done and ready for the school year,” Rigsby said.
Four doctors and a few nurse practitioners from NTMC will be donating their time for students’ physicals along with about six hair stylists that will be providing haircuts, according to Rigsby. “It’s really a community effort. We all chip in to make it happen,” she said.
With the help of Nikki Pickett, event coordinator at RLC, many members of the community have been called upon to help make the event happen.
“All of these organizations come together to make it happen just because they love this community and its kids. It takes about 100 volunteers when it’s all said and done,” Pickett said. “A lot of different people and businesses donate school supplies. The church provides all of the food, backpacks and any other school supplies still needed for the event.”
In addition to school supplies, physicals, haircuts and a meal, there will also be more information for families regarding childcare programs, community sports and other events. According to Pickett, “several of the Gainesville administration will be out here to visit with families and answer any questions they might have about the school year.”
The event will take place 4 p.m.-6 p.m Thursday, Aug. 1 at Real Life Church, 2205 E. U.S. 82 in Gainesville. Donations for school supplies are being accepted at the church through Tuesday, July 30.
