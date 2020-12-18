First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Gregory Chambers is titled “At the Heart of Christmas” and the Scripture reading is Luke 1:26-38. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open Communion is celebrated each Sunday.
The church will have two unique worship opportunities on Christmas Eve. At 6 p.m. there will be a service of carols, Communion and candlelight as we rejoice at the birth of the Christ Child. At 11:15 p.m., there will be a time of celebration as the clock strikes midnight and we proclaim that Christmas is forever! Both services will be in the sanctuary for in-person worship and streamed live on Facebook.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday Advent worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. John Blacklock will be guest minister.
Face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice with Dr. Jeffrey Schleff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is at 11 p.m. Thursday.
DASH (Delivering And Servicing the Homebound) is on Saturday, Dec. 26 from Pecan Creek Village. Barbara Marshall will give the time to be there for each volunteer.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, requests fruit snacks, crackers and quart size baggies for its Backpack Buddy program.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church is looking forward to its Christmas Eve Eve service on Wednesday, Dec. 23 in the sanctuary at FBG. This is a special service for everyone with music, readings and a candlelight service. The church will have two services that evening, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. You will need to register by going online at www.belongfbg.com to register; filling out a card available in the church pews or from the office; or calling 940-665-4347. This will allow everyone to socially distance safely. This is a very special time for families to celebrate the birth of Savior!
Pastor Jeff’s Sunday sermon will be “Thankful for God’s Son” from Ephesians 3:1-11.
This Sunday’s sermon will be “Thankful for God’s Peace” from Ephesians 2:11-22. The church hosts both its morning worship services in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. The church says it is practicing social distancing.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m. and will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. or live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible led by Shelly Langley is on break until the new year.
Bible study is held at the church and is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Valley View Church of Christ
“The Work of Christ” will be the sermon for the 10:35 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. Bible class is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Both have resumed meeting in person. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been cancelled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “The Word Became Flesh” this Sunday. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“There’s A First Time for Everything” from Genesis continues at 10:30 a.m. during this Sunday’s worship service. This week’s message was postponed from last week.
Bible studies have been canceled through the end of the month.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
