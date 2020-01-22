Selling dogs and cats in parking lots around town is now a thing of the past.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously approved amending the animal control chapter of the city’s code of ordinances to add a new section titled “Prohibiting the Sale of Animals in Public Places.”
The ordinance makes it against city code to sell animals in public places such as parks, parking lots and right-of-ways. It does not prohibit animal sales inside businesses, a sale barn or an area that is not generally open to the public, according to information provided to council members before the vote.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the new code exempts sales made at the Cooke County Fairgrounds and the New Gainesville Livestock Auction sale barn.
He said it’s not the city’s intent to ban sales at those two places, and to make it clear, the two areas were specifically mentioned in the ordinance.
Nonprofits founded for the purpose of providing humane sanctuary or shelter for abandoned or unwanted animals that have an active rescue group license are also exempt, according to the ordinance.
The second reading of the ordinance was Tuesday. The first reading was Jan. 7.
Council members discussed feedback about the ordinance Ward 3 Councilman Keith Clegg said he saw on Facebook.
“It was silliness,” Clegg said of the social media comments.
Mayor Jim Goldsworthy added the ordinance’s intent is to “prohibit the puppy mill-type sales.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.